Left Menu

Raghav Chadha Condemns Trump's Stance on Harvard International Student Policy

AAP MP Raghav Chadha criticizes US President Trump's decision that hinders international student admission to Harvard University. Harvard opposes this, calling it unlawful. The university plans legal action, promising to defend academic freedom and support impacted international students and scholars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:56 IST
Raghav Chadha Condemns Trump's Stance on Harvard International Student Policy
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/@raghav_chadha) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has fervently criticized US President Donald Trump's recent decision to prevent Harvard University from enrolling international students. Chadha claims the move jeopardizes the futures of global learners, with a profound impact on Harvard's international community.

As a Harvard alumnus, Chadha expressed solidarity with the university and affected students, emphasizing the need to uphold academic freedom and global collaboration. Meanwhile, Harvard University publicly condemned the decision, deeming it both unlawful and unjustified. The institution has filed a legal complaint and aims to secure a temporary restraining order to counteract the government's actions.

Harvard has accused the federal move of being retaliatory, asserting that it disrupts academic independence and endangers the futures of countless international students. The university vows to support its international community and continue fighting for freedom. The White House argues its actions are a response to unmet demands from Harvard, framing foreign student enrollment as a privilege, not a right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025