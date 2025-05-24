Raghav Chadha Condemns Trump's Stance on Harvard International Student Policy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has fervently criticized US President Donald Trump's recent decision to prevent Harvard University from enrolling international students. Chadha claims the move jeopardizes the futures of global learners, with a profound impact on Harvard's international community.

As a Harvard alumnus, Chadha expressed solidarity with the university and affected students, emphasizing the need to uphold academic freedom and global collaboration. Meanwhile, Harvard University publicly condemned the decision, deeming it both unlawful and unjustified. The institution has filed a legal complaint and aims to secure a temporary restraining order to counteract the government's actions.

Harvard has accused the federal move of being retaliatory, asserting that it disrupts academic independence and endangers the futures of countless international students. The university vows to support its international community and continue fighting for freedom. The White House argues its actions are a response to unmet demands from Harvard, framing foreign student enrollment as a privilege, not a right.

