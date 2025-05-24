Tradition and Triumph: Tamil Nadu's Vibrant Festivals

The rustic charm of Tamil Nadu was on full display as villagers gathered in Kallandhiri to partake in the age-old fishing festival. Central to this celebration, the fish caught were ritually offered to the village deity, symbolizing hopes for a bountiful harvest and good health.

In a spectacle of tradition and courage, Thiruvarankulam near Pudukkottai hosted the annual Jallikattu event as part of the Sri Pidari Amman Temple festival on Friday. The gathering was teeming with onlookers, as 750 bulls and 300 tamers from across the region participated, making for a gripping contest of strength and agility.

Steeped in heritage, the Jallikattu event remains a fundamental part of Tamil Nadu's Pongal festivities. The competition recognizes the most skilled tamer with substantial prizes, reflecting the cultural significance and enduring appeal of this ancient sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)