Left Menu

Tradition and Triumph: Tamil Nadu's Vibrant Festivals

Villagers from Kallandhiri celebrated a traditional fishing festival, while Thiruvarankulam hosted an exhilarating Jallikattu event. The events demonstrated cultural richness, with 750 bulls and 300 tamers showcasing their skills. Celebrated during the Pongal festival, these traditions highlight Tamil Nadu's heritage and continue to draw large crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:57 IST
Tradition and Triumph: Tamil Nadu's Vibrant Festivals
Villagers celebrate centuries-old fishing festival in Tamil Nadu's Melur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rustic charm of Tamil Nadu was on full display as villagers gathered in Kallandhiri to partake in the age-old fishing festival. Central to this celebration, the fish caught were ritually offered to the village deity, symbolizing hopes for a bountiful harvest and good health.

In a spectacle of tradition and courage, Thiruvarankulam near Pudukkottai hosted the annual Jallikattu event as part of the Sri Pidari Amman Temple festival on Friday. The gathering was teeming with onlookers, as 750 bulls and 300 tamers from across the region participated, making for a gripping contest of strength and agility.

Steeped in heritage, the Jallikattu event remains a fundamental part of Tamil Nadu's Pongal festivities. The competition recognizes the most skilled tamer with substantial prizes, reflecting the cultural significance and enduring appeal of this ancient sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025