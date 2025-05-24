Controversial Clash: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Speaking Pakistan's Language'

In a fiery exchange of words, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched an aggressive critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing him of 'speaking the language of Pakistan.' Poonawalla alleged that Congress and Pakistan are now intertwined, drawing parallels between Gandhi's statements and Pakistan's Directorate General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Poonawalla further mocked Gandhi by interpreting the latter's role as Leader of Opposition (LoP) as 'Leader of Pakistan.' He argued that while the global community, including Pakistan's own parliamentarians, acknowledges the success of Operation Sindoor, Congress persists in echoing Pakistan's rhetoric.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, criticized the BJP-led NDA government's foreign policy, questioning India's diplomatic stance with Pakistan in a post on platform X. Gandhi demanded answers from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighting the need for transparency regarding Operation Sindoor and alleging that the silence on losses in the operation is 'damning.'

(With inputs from agencies.)