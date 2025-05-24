Left Menu

NAPA Slams Punjab Land Acquisition: A Looming Crisis for Farmers

The North American Punjabi Association condemned the Punjab government's plan to acquire 25,000 acres of agricultural land. NAPA claims it threatens 50,000 farming families and urges a reversal of the decision. A total economic impact could exceed Rs 2 lakh crore, according to NAPA estimates.

NAPA Slams Punjab Land Acquisition: A Looming Crisis for Farmers
The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced strong opposition to the Punjab government's recent decision to acquire 25,000 acres of prime agricultural land around Ludhiana.

Condemning the decision, NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal warned that the proposed acquisition poses a dire threat to the livelihood of around 50,000 farming families across 150 villages. He accused state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema of influencing this decision.

The association outlined plans to galvanize the global Punjabi diaspora in a bid to thwart the land acquisition through protests, legal actions, and international advocacy. An urgent meeting with Punjab's Chief Minister has been requested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

