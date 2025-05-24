Left Menu

North East's Educational Ascent Lauded at Rising Investors Summit

Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary celebrated educational and skill development progress in the North East at the Rising North East Investors Summit. Mizoram's achievement as India's first fully literate state was highlighted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural address underscored investment opportunities in the region.

Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary at Rising North East Investors Summit 2025
  India
  • India

At the 'Rising North East Investors Summit' in New Delhi, Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary praised advancements in education and skill development in the North East, spotlighting Mizoram's milestone as India's first fully literate state.

Chaudhary attributed the success to national education reform efforts and the government's 'Skilful India' initiative, emphasizing the impact of foundational education on literacy and learning improvements. He noted the role of regional languages, as endorsed by the National Education Policy, in boosting educational outcomes.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to showcase the North East as a hub for global and domestic investments. The event gathered key dignitaries, including several Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, and featured discussions on tourism, IT, healthcare, and more.

