Bhopal to Blossom: India Hosts First World Rose Convention in 2028

Bhopal will host the 21st World Rose Convention in 2028, marking the first time India hosts this prestigious event. Announced at the 20th World Rose Convention in Japan, the event will bring together more than 700 global delegates, showcasing Madhya Pradesh's rich culture and scenic beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board delegation at 20th World Rose Convention 2025 (Photo / MP Tourism Department). Image Credit: ANI
Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is set to host the 21st World Rose Convention in 2028, making it a historic first for India. This announcement came from the World Federation of Rose Societies (WFRS) during the 20th convention held in Fukuyama, Japan. With over 700 delegates expected, the event will spotlight India's horticultural prowess.

The announcement was officially made during the closing ceremony of the Japan convention, which took place from May 18 to May 24, 2025. Led by Sheo Shekhar Shukla, the Indian delegation, representing the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, accepted the WFRS flag, symbolizing their duty to host the next convention. The occasion was also marked by the election of Sushil Prakash as the WFRS President, the first Indian to hold the prestigious position.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla expressed pride in hosting the event, highlighting Madhya Pradesh's cultural wealth and natural beauty. With lectures and workshops, the state showcased its tourism potential at the Japan convention, enhancing its global tourism profile. The upcoming convention will continue this legacy, drawing attention to India's horticultural and cultural assets in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

