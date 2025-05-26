Left Menu

Tragic End: Tribal Woman Dies Post Alleged Gangrape in Madhya Pradesh

A 45-year-old tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has died from injuries sustained in an alleged gangrape incident. Police have arrested both accused individuals. The incident occurred after the woman attended a local wedding and was last seen with the accused by a neighbor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:39 IST
Tragic End: Tribal Woman Dies Post Alleged Gangrape in Madhya Pradesh
Additional SP Rajesh Raghuvanshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a distressing case from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a 45-year-old tribal woman has succumbed to her injuries following an alleged gangrape, according to law enforcement officials. The horrifying incident unfolded under the Roshni police outpost of the Khalwa police station on May 24, as confirmed by the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Raghuvanshi, reported that the victim had participated in a wedding ceremony within the jurisdiction of the Roshni police outpost. Post the celebration, she left with one of the accused, Hari, to accompany someone home. Afterward, she visited Hari's residence where the second accused, Sunil, joined them. A neighbor, Sanjay, observed these three individuals consuming alcohol.

The situation escalated tragically when Hari's mother discovered the woman injured the following morning. Despite conveying allegations of coercion by Sunil and Hari to her family, the authorities were not immediately informed. It was only after her untimely death later that day at 2:30 pm that the police were notified. Acting swiftly, officials arrested the accused and dispatched the body for post-mortem, with further investigations ongoing.

