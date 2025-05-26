Tokyo's Central Bank Conclave: Navigating Inflationary Storms

The annual central bank conference in Tokyo, often compared to the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium, is concentrating on pressing economic issues like stagnant growth and persistent inflation without the scenic hiking trails. This year's gathering, held by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), draws global central bankers and academics to discuss "New challenges for monetary policy."

The conference revolves around how central banks should handle the pressures of persistent inflation, economic vulnerabilities, fluctuating markets, and U.S. tariffs. Prominent figures, including BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and New York Fed President John Williams, engage in this dialogue. Current economic headwinds, many stemming from U.S. policies, create hurdles for central banks in deciding rate adjustments.

Participants aim to exchange insights from their experiences during economic downturns, highlighting unconventional monetary easing tools. Sessions will tackle topics like "reserve demand, interest rate control, and quantitative tightening," while discussing an IMF paper on inflation scares. Underlying the dialogues is the lasting impact of large supply shocks, urging caution against assuming these can be simply looked through as temporary price pressures.

