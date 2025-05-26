Left Menu

India's COVID-19 Situation: Vigilance Amid Mild Case Surge

India reports 1,009 active COVID-19 cases, with Kerala leading. Though most cases are mild, the Health Ministry maintains vigilance. Union Health Secretary emphasizes monitoring and basic precautionary measures. The situation is under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and ICMR's watch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:49 IST
India's COVID-19 Situation: Vigilance Amid Mild Case Surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, India's Health Ministry reported a total of 1,009 active COVID-19 cases across the nation. Kerala remains the most affected state with 430 active cases, while Maharashtra follows with 209, Delhi with 104, Gujarat with 83, and Karnataka with 47.

Recently, a 21-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane passed away. The patient from Mumbra had been receiving treatment since May 22, 2025. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the rising cases, particularly in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Official sources highlight that most cases are mild, with many patients under home care. The Union Health Ministry remains alert, using the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR to monitor developments. Despite mild cases, the public is advised to maintain hand hygiene, wear masks in crowded areas, and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025