India's COVID-19 Situation: Vigilance Amid Mild Case Surge

On Monday, India's Health Ministry reported a total of 1,009 active COVID-19 cases across the nation. Kerala remains the most affected state with 430 active cases, while Maharashtra follows with 209, Delhi with 104, Gujarat with 83, and Karnataka with 47.

Recently, a 21-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane passed away. The patient from Mumbra had been receiving treatment since May 22, 2025. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the rising cases, particularly in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Official sources highlight that most cases are mild, with many patients under home care. The Union Health Ministry remains alert, using the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR to monitor developments. Despite mild cases, the public is advised to maintain hand hygiene, wear masks in crowded areas, and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)