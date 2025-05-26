Ghana's Cocoa Conundrum: Battling Weather Woes and Smuggling

The cocoa industry in Ghana is grappling with a dual setback of adverse weather conditions and heightened smuggling activities, jeopardizing its ability to meet the output target of 650,000 metric tons this season, according to data from Cocobod, the cocoa regulator.

The country, which ranks as the world's second-largest cocoa producer, has already experienced a decline in cocoa yields over the past two seasons due to issues such as diseases and illegal gold mining that have decimated cocoa plantations.

Frank Okyere, manager for the Ghana Cocoa Cooperatives Association, noted that meeting the production goal would be challenging before the season concludes. Despite recent rainfall and young pods emerging, persistent smuggling underscores the difficulties facing the sector.

