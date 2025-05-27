Political Tensions Flare: BJP's Patra Rebuts Congress President Kharge's 'Dreadful Dream'

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, BJP MP Sambit Patra sharply countered Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks framing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as a "dreadful dream." Patra vehemently accused the Congress party of past collusions with terrorists, going as far as to allege that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi expressed sorrow over the deceased terrorists from the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Patra drew a stark contrast between India's past under Congress rule and its transformed status on the global stage since Modi took office, emphasizing the dismantling of terror networks and India's elevation to one of the top five global economies. He articulated that such shifts signify a challenging era for Congress, which he claims is now suffering the repercussions of its past deeds, as evidenced by frequent summons by central investigative agencies.

While Patra highlighted BJP's consolidation of national support since 2024, pointing to consistent electoral successes, Kharge responded critically. He used social media to argue that the Modi government has failed on various fronts, including unmet promises like doubling farmers' income and ensuring women's security, pointing instead to a bleak reality of societal discrimination and discontent.