Leaders Pay Homage to Jawaharlal Nehru's Enduring Legacy

On Tuesday, Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tribute to the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the 61st anniversary of his death. Modi, in a post on X, expressed reverence for Nehru, acknowledging his significant contributions to India's foundation.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also honored Nehru's 'visionary leadership,' citing his role in building a robust and inclusive India. Gandhi emphasized Nehru's impact on social justice, education, and democracy, describing his legacy as a continuous guide for the nation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi echoed these sentiments, with Kharge labeling Nehru as the 'architect of modern India.' Nehru's ideals of democracy, secularism, and scientific advancement continue to inspire, as India remembers one of its foremost leaders.