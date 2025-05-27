Left Menu

Leaders Pay Homage to Jawaharlal Nehru's Enduring Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the 61st anniversary of his death. Nehru's visionary leadership is celebrated for laying the foundation of modern India, with his contributions to India's social justice, democracy, and development highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:37 IST
Leaders Pay Homage to Jawaharlal Nehru's Enduring Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tribute to the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the 61st anniversary of his death. Modi, in a post on X, expressed reverence for Nehru, acknowledging his significant contributions to India's foundation.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also honored Nehru's 'visionary leadership,' citing his role in building a robust and inclusive India. Gandhi emphasized Nehru's impact on social justice, education, and democracy, describing his legacy as a continuous guide for the nation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi echoed these sentiments, with Kharge labeling Nehru as the 'architect of modern India.' Nehru's ideals of democracy, secularism, and scientific advancement continue to inspire, as India remembers one of its foremost leaders.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025