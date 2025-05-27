TMC Announces Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj Bypoll Amidst Political Turmoil

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has named Alifa Ahmed as its candidate for the Kaliganj assembly constituency by-election. This announcement follows the vacancy left by the late TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. The bypoll is scheduled for June 19, adding to a series of elections in four states announced by the Election Commission of India.

TMC's official communication, disclosed on their 'X' social media platform, emphasized the leadership of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee in the decision. The upcoming election includes constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, and Punjab, targeting vacant seats due to deaths and resignations of sitting MLAs.

The Kaliganj election holds significant political stakes for the TMC government amidst recent upheavals in West Bengal. Notably, violence triggered by the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad led to a fact-finding report by the Calcutta High Court, revealing severe disruptions in the Betbona village. The committee reported local police inaction and underlined residents' demands for BSF and Central Armed Forces deployment for protection.

