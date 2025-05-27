Left Menu

TMC Announces Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj Bypoll Amidst Political Turmoil

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) nominates Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj assembly bypoll, following the death of MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. The election is set for June 19, amid a backdrop of political unrest in West Bengal, linked to violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:45 IST
TMC Announces Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj Bypoll Amidst Political Turmoil
TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has named Alifa Ahmed as its candidate for the Kaliganj assembly constituency by-election. This announcement follows the vacancy left by the late TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. The bypoll is scheduled for June 19, adding to a series of elections in four states announced by the Election Commission of India.

TMC's official communication, disclosed on their 'X' social media platform, emphasized the leadership of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee in the decision. The upcoming election includes constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, and Punjab, targeting vacant seats due to deaths and resignations of sitting MLAs.

The Kaliganj election holds significant political stakes for the TMC government amidst recent upheavals in West Bengal. Notably, violence triggered by the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad led to a fact-finding report by the Calcutta High Court, revealing severe disruptions in the Betbona village. The committee reported local police inaction and underlined residents' demands for BSF and Central Armed Forces deployment for protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025