Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Modi Hails India's Decisive Strike Against Terrorism

PM Narendra Modi termed 'Operation Sindoor' a decisive strike, destroying nine terror hideouts in 22 minutes. Criticizing past treaties and stressing India’s resolve against terrorism, he emphasized on historical context and India's peace aspirations while affirming the nation's strength against adversities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:20 IST
Operation Sindoor: Modi Hails India's Decisive Strike Against Terrorism
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust assertion of India's military might, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described 'Operation Sindoor' as a decisive action that obliterated nine terrorist hideouts within 22 minutes. Speaking at a rally in Gandhinagar, Modi emphasized the new era of transparency in military operations, noting that the entire operation was documented on camera to preclude any demands for proof.

Modi criticized decades-old agreements like the Indus Water Treaty and highlighted their detrimental impacts. He condemned Pakistan's honor of terrorists with state funerals as evidence of its proxy war strategy against India. The Prime Minister stressed India's determination to address threats directly and maintain peaceful progress.

Reflecting on historical conflicts, Modi suggested past decisions allowed terrorism to persist. He underscored India's resolve to eradicate terrorism, asserting that while Pakistan recognises its inability to win a direct war against India, its proxy war efforts will be rightly countered.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025