Operation Sindoor: Modi Hails India's Decisive Strike Against Terrorism

In a robust assertion of India's military might, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described 'Operation Sindoor' as a decisive action that obliterated nine terrorist hideouts within 22 minutes. Speaking at a rally in Gandhinagar, Modi emphasized the new era of transparency in military operations, noting that the entire operation was documented on camera to preclude any demands for proof.

Modi criticized decades-old agreements like the Indus Water Treaty and highlighted their detrimental impacts. He condemned Pakistan's honor of terrorists with state funerals as evidence of its proxy war strategy against India. The Prime Minister stressed India's determination to address threats directly and maintain peaceful progress.

Reflecting on historical conflicts, Modi suggested past decisions allowed terrorism to persist. He underscored India's resolve to eradicate terrorism, asserting that while Pakistan recognises its inability to win a direct war against India, its proxy war efforts will be rightly countered.