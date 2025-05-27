Left Menu

Kashkari Advocates Steady Interest Rates Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, urges the Fed to maintain current interest rates until the effects of tariffs on inflation are clearer. Amid debates, he prioritizes long-run inflation expectations, emphasizing uncertainty in U.S. trade policy and its impact on economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:34 IST
Kashkari Advocates Steady Interest Rates Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Neel Kashkari

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari has urged the central bank to keep interest rates steady in light of ongoing uncertainties arising from the Trump administration's tariffs. Speaking in Tokyo, Kashkari warned against quickly dismissing the influence of these tariffs on inflation, highlighting the complexities of the current economic environment.

As part of a broader debate within the Federal Reserve, some policymakers support looking past tariff-related price increases to foster economic growth through rate cuts. However, Kashkari insists that trade negotiations may extend over years, potentially increasing tariffs further and impacting the economy.

Despite inflation exceeding targets for four years, Kashkari argues for a cautious approach to interest rates. The Fed has maintained stability with an unchanged policy rate since December, aiming to balance the need to defend inflation expectations against the unpredictable nature of trade policies and their economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025