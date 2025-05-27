Left Menu

British International Investment Boosts ReNew Photovoltaics with Strategic Funding

British International Investment seeks clearance from the Competition Commission of India to acquire a stake in solar manufacturing firm ReNew Photovoltaics. The investment will expand ReNew's solar module and cell production capacity, with no adverse effect on competition in the Indian market anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:51 IST
British International Investment Boosts ReNew Photovoltaics with Strategic Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British International Investment (BII), the development finance institution owned by the UK government, is pursuing approval from India's fair trade watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to obtain a stake in ReNew Photovoltaics, a solar manufacturing enterprise.

ReNew Photovoltaics is known for its solar modules and cell manufacturing capabilities, and BII's involvement comes via a securities subscription in the company. The development is part of BII's larger solar energy portfolio, although no direct competition overlaps with ReNew Photovoltaics exist within India.

The investment, estimated at Rs 870 crore (approximately USD 100 million), aims to enhance ReNew's manufacturing prowess, with plans to develop a 4 GW TOPCon cell facility in Dholera, Gujarat, effectively doubling its production capacity.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025