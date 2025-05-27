Hope and New Beginnings: Dantewada's Housing Scheme for Reformed Naxalites
The Dantewada district administration in Chhattisgarh is constructing permanent homes for surrendered Naxalites and families affected by Left-Wing Extremism. This effort, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, aims to rehabilitate 38 beneficiaries, offering them modern amenities and a fresh start.
The Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh has launched a landmark rehabilitation project, constructing permanent homes for former Naxalites and families impacted by Left-Wing Extremism under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.
The initiative, celebrated with a foundation-laying ceremony in the Jhoriabadam village panchayat in the Geedam development block, aims to provide 38 surrendered Naxalites and violence-affected families with lasting residences.
Dantewada Collector Kunal Dudawat underscored the project's importance, noting the fast-paced execution facilitated by comprehensive surveys and targeted allocation of resources. This endeavor is poised to change lives and serve as a model for similar efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
