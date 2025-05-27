BSF Foils Infiltration Bids at Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan Borders

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted a significant infiltration attempt by Bangladeshi nationals at the Indo-Bangladesh Boundary, situated in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district. This operation, conducted on a Tuesday morning, highlighted the BSF's vigilance and quick response capabilities along India's international borders. According to the BSF's Public Relations Officer for the Guwahati Frontier, troops observed suspicious movements early on May 27, as individuals from Bangladesh advanced toward the boundary with intentions to enter Indian territory.

In response, the BSF swiftly challenged these individuals, preventing their unauthorized entry. The Bangladeshi group retreated, demonstrating the BSF's dedication to border security. This incident underscores the force's readiness and commitment to maintaining a secure boundary, acting promptly to mitigate emerging threats while adhering to humanitarian principles and fostering international cooperation.

Additional operations highlighted the BSF's efficacy; on May 23, forces neutralized a Pakistani intruder in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, after the individual ignored warnings and advanced towards the border fence. Similarly, a major infiltration attempt by 45-50 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was foiled on May 8. Utilizing heavy mortar fire to destroy enemy posts facilitated by Pakistan, the BSF exemplified its preparedness in addressing ceasefire violations and threats to national security, as confirmed by BSF officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)