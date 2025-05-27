Left Menu

BSF Foils Infiltration Bids at Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan Borders

The BSF intercepted infiltration attempts at the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders. In Assam, a Bangladeshi group was repelled, while in Gujarat, a Pakistani intruder was neutralized. Simultaneously, a terrorist infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir was thwarted, highlighting BSF's rigorous border security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:05 IST
BSF Foils Infiltration Bids at Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan Borders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted a significant infiltration attempt by Bangladeshi nationals at the Indo-Bangladesh Boundary, situated in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district. This operation, conducted on a Tuesday morning, highlighted the BSF's vigilance and quick response capabilities along India's international borders. According to the BSF's Public Relations Officer for the Guwahati Frontier, troops observed suspicious movements early on May 27, as individuals from Bangladesh advanced toward the boundary with intentions to enter Indian territory.

In response, the BSF swiftly challenged these individuals, preventing their unauthorized entry. The Bangladeshi group retreated, demonstrating the BSF's dedication to border security. This incident underscores the force's readiness and commitment to maintaining a secure boundary, acting promptly to mitigate emerging threats while adhering to humanitarian principles and fostering international cooperation.

Additional operations highlighted the BSF's efficacy; on May 23, forces neutralized a Pakistani intruder in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, after the individual ignored warnings and advanced towards the border fence. Similarly, a major infiltration attempt by 45-50 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was foiled on May 8. Utilizing heavy mortar fire to destroy enemy posts facilitated by Pakistan, the BSF exemplified its preparedness in addressing ceasefire violations and threats to national security, as confirmed by BSF officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025