Karnataka Resists Relocation of HAL Units Amid Defence Developments

In a firm declaration to safeguard Karnataka's economic interests, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Tuesday that the state government is determined to prevent the relocation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) production units from Bengaluru. This reaction came in response to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's recent proposition to transfer these advanced facilities to his state.

Shivakumar, addressing reporters, stated, "I don't want to comment on whatever they demand. I want Parliament members and Central ministers to react to this, but as the government, we will not allow anything to be shifted. We will give land if they want to expand." He further emphasized that HAL remains a symbol of pride for Karnataka, attributed to Nehru's vision.

In related developments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has taken a major step forward in boosting India's indigenous defense production by approving the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model. The Ministry of Defence outlined this initiative as a significant advancement in strengthening the domestic aerospace industry, with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) spearheading its execution through collaborations between private and public sectors.

