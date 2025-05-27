Left Menu

Delhi Government Offers Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Families

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa distributed job appointment letters to families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. This initiative, supported by PM Modi, aims to provide employment to 125 individuals affected by the riots. The move follows prior efforts to relax educational and age qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:00 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa distribute job letters to family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa distributed job appointment letters to family members of victims from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Tuesday. Gupta, in a statement to the media, highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance in enabling the Delhi government to secure employment for 125 individuals from affected families.

Earlier this year, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena sanctioned full relaxation in educational qualifications and provided age relaxation up to 55 years for 88 applicants seeking employment under a compensation scheme for riot victims. A January 5 release from the LG's office detailed the relaxation, aimed at appointing applicants to the Government Service post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). These concessions followed persistent appeals from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and other stakeholders.

In a previous effort, the Delhi LG provided educational qualification relaxations to 50 applicants and age relaxations to 22 others, resulting in the appointment of 72 individuals in 2006 through a special drive by the Revenue Department. In October 2024, Saxena extended these relaxations to the remaining 50 applicants from this group, directing the Revenue Department to facilitate employment for applicants' children where needed. Special camps organized in late 2024 aimed to reach additional eligible families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

