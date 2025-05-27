Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amidst Inflation and Trade Jitters

Euro zone bond yields saw a decline on Tuesday following weaker-than-anticipated French inflation figures, amid persisting worries about the adverse economic effects of U.S. tariffs.

French inflation reached its lowest point since December 2020 in May, largely due to a significant decrease in energy prices and a slowdown in service costs. Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area benchmark, decreased by 2 basis points to 2.54%.

The European Central Bank (ECB) appears to be contemplating further interest rate adjustments, with markets anticipating a high likelihood of an ECB rate cut in the coming week, signaling potential additional easing measures before the year-end.

