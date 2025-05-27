Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amidst Inflation and Trade Jitters

Euro zone bond yields fell after a drop in French inflation and ongoing U.S. trade concerns. The euro area's economic sentiment improved, while U.S. stock markets rose as trade tensions eased. Policymakers from the ECB discuss interest rate changes, with another potential rate cut expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:00 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amidst Inflation and Trade Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone bond yields saw a decline on Tuesday following weaker-than-anticipated French inflation figures, amid persisting worries about the adverse economic effects of U.S. tariffs.

French inflation reached its lowest point since December 2020 in May, largely due to a significant decrease in energy prices and a slowdown in service costs. Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area benchmark, decreased by 2 basis points to 2.54%.

The European Central Bank (ECB) appears to be contemplating further interest rate adjustments, with markets anticipating a high likelihood of an ECB rate cut in the coming week, signaling potential additional easing measures before the year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025