Family Feuds and Political Drama: The Yadav Controversy Unfolds

A controversy erupted with RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav allegedly claiming a long-standing relationship with Anushka Yadav. Her brother, Akash, addressed the issue, cautioning against external influences affecting the family. The saga takes a political twist with Tej Pratap's expulsion and Aishwarya Rai's revelations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:19 IST
Anushka Yadav's brother Akash Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a new unfolding of family and political drama, Akash Yadav, brother of Anushka Yadav, addressed a growing controversy involving RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and his alleged long-standing relationship with Anushka.

On Tuesday, Akash Yadav urged discretion, emphasizing that such matters should remain between the individuals involved. Simultaneously, he cautioned the RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, father of Tej Pratap, to avoid being swayed by external influences that could disrupt family dynamics. This follows the expulsion of Tej Pratap from the party and internal family discord.

The situation further escalated as Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap's ex-wife, publicly questioned the motivations behind his expulsion, suggesting it was politically motivated ahead of the elections. Rai revealed past personal grievances and accused the family of orchestrating drama at her expense. Her marriage to Tej Pratap had previously ended tumultuously amid allegations of mistreatment.

