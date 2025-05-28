Telangana Achieves Record Paddy Yield Amid Early Monsoon

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state government procured a record 64.5 lakh tonnes of paddy this rabi season, surpassing last year's 42 lakh tonnes.

The government has completed 90% of procurement, crediting payments to farmers within 48 hours and paying Rs 12,184 crore this season.

Amid early monsoon challenges, Reddy instructed district collectors to prepare an action plan for paddy procurement and ensure the availability of seeds and fertilizers across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)