High-Stakes Police Encounters in Uttar Pradesh: Criminals Injured in Shootouts

In a dramatic turn of events, notorious criminal Bhupendra Gwalah was injured during a police encounter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The confrontation unfolded when Gwalah was spotted by police on a motorcycle, leading to a shootout after he allegedly fired at officers while attempting to escape into the jungle.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar confirmed Gwalah's criminal background, noting his involvement in theft and his status as a wanted individual with a Rs 25,000 bounty. Authorities recovered a stolen battery, a suspicious motorcycle, and weapons from the scene, shedding light on Gwalah's illicit activities.

In a separate incident on the night of May 26-27, another violent exchange occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. Police engaged two suspects, resulting in the injury of Kasim, a criminal with over 20 cases against him, including cow slaughter. The second suspect escaped, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)