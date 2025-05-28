Left Menu

PayPal Secures RBI Approval Boosting India's Cross-Border Trade

PayPal Payments Pvt Ltd has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator-Cross Border-Exports. This approval marks a significant milestone in supporting Indian small businesses with secure cross-border transactions, enhancing India's stature as a global export hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PayPal Payments Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of PayPal Holdings Inc, has achieved a significant regulatory advancement with in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to function as a Payment Aggregator for Cross Border Exports.

This regulatory nod is a pivotal step in bolstering PayPal's footprint in India and supports local enterprises in facilitating secure transactions to approximately 200 international markets. The approval aligns with India's increasing export figures, which hit USD 73.8 billion in April 2025.

PayPal's commitment to the Indian market is further evidenced by its development of localized tools, such as PayPal Checkout and No-Code checkout solutions, designed to streamline global commerce for small businesses and freelancers. As trade landscapes evolve, PayPal remains committed to assisting Indian businesses in navigating these new dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

