Panic-Induced Tragedy: Heart Attack Claims Bhopal Man

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bhopal's Jatkhedi locality, as a 51-year-old man succumbed to a fatal heart attack after his eight-year-old son became trapped in a lift due to an abrupt power outage. The victim, Rishiraj Bhatnagar, resided with his family on the third floor of a local apartment.

On the night of May 26, Bhatnagar experienced a panic attack upon realizing the power cut had left his young son stuck in the elevator. Though the power outage lasted only a couple of minutes, the emotional toll was severe, culminating in his tragic death shortly thereafter.

The Misrod police station has launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of death. Preliminary findings suggest a heart attack, pending a full post-mortem report. Authorities confirmed the child emerged unscathed once power was restored.

