Ukraine has lodged a protest with the international atomic energy watchdog following reports that Russia is constructing power lines to link the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to its own electricity grid. Ukrainian official Yuriy Vitrenko expressed Kyiv's position on Wednesday, describing the move as a clear breach of international law and an affront to Ukraine's sovereignty.

Vitrenko's comments come in the wake of a Greenpeace report, amplified by The New York Times, detailing Russia's extensive construction of over 50 miles of power infrastructure between the occupied Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Berdyansk. This development has heightened tensions, prompting Ukraine to voice concerns about the potential for a nuclear disaster. Officials emphasize that Russian personnel are not trained to operate the plant's upgraded equipment, and the dilapidated state of the facility poses further risks.

The precarious situation has been exacerbated by the June 2023 destruction of the Russian-held Kakhovka dam, which released flooding and further reduced water volumes necessary for cooling the reactors. The issue is set to be discussed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi during his forthcoming visits to Ukraine, and potentially Russia, signaling a delicate diplomatic balancing act in the days ahead.

