Left Menu

SPEL Secures Landmark Rs 61 Crore Order from NLC India

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd (SPEL) has received a significant order valued at Rs 61 crore to supply transformers to NLC India. This marks the first collaboration between the two, aiming to provide critical components for power applications. SPEL is keen on fostering a long-term partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:59 IST
SPEL Secures Landmark Rs 61 Crore Order from NLC India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd (SPEL) has announced a notable achievement with securing an order worth Rs 61 crore from NLC India, a prominent state-owned enterprise.

Awarded on May 26, 2025, the contract involves the delivery of inverter duty transformers specially designed to meet NLC India's precise requirements. These components are essential for renewable and thermal power applications, facilitating stable power output and integration into the power grid.

Vee Rajmohan, CMD of SPEL, expressed optimism about the new engagement, considering it a stepping stone towards a sustainable partnership with NLC India. SPEL aims to leverage this opportunity to establish itself as a key player in India's power infrastructure sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025