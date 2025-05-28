SPEL Secures Landmark Rs 61 Crore Order from NLC India

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd (SPEL) has announced a notable achievement with securing an order worth Rs 61 crore from NLC India, a prominent state-owned enterprise.

Awarded on May 26, 2025, the contract involves the delivery of inverter duty transformers specially designed to meet NLC India's precise requirements. These components are essential for renewable and thermal power applications, facilitating stable power output and integration into the power grid.

Vee Rajmohan, CMD of SPEL, expressed optimism about the new engagement, considering it a stepping stone towards a sustainable partnership with NLC India. SPEL aims to leverage this opportunity to establish itself as a key player in India's power infrastructure sector.

