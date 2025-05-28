Assam CM Accuses Congress Leader of Pakistan Ties Amid Political Storm
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his allegations against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, labeling him a 'deep-rooted Pakistani agent.' Sarma claims Gogoi and his wife are involved in anti-India activities, questioning the Congress leader's past visit to Pakistan, as political tensions escalate.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has amplified his claims against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that the opposition figure is a 'deep-rooted Pakistani agent.' Sarma contends that Gogoi, along with his wife, is engaged in anti-India activities, expressing doubts about the Congress member's previous trip to Pakistan.
Sarma refuted Gogoi's explanation for his visit, stating the trip was independent and sanctioned by Pakistan's Interior Department. The Chief Minister suggested that Gogoi's recent appointment as Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president aims to dethrone Bhupen Borah.
The allegations have sparked a significant political dispute, with Sarma asserting that the Assam government will unveil related evidence on September 10 following an investigation. Gogoi has denied the accusations, dismissing them as a flawed attempt to defame him by the ruling party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Revives Rare Earth Magnet Exports Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Life Sentences in Pollachi Case: Justice Served Amidst Political Tensions
Political Tensions Erupt in Malappattam Over Vandalized Gandhi Statue
Indian Travelers Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Amid Geopolitical Tensions
India's Geopolitical Tensions Strain Trade Ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan