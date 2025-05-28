Left Menu

Stalin Appeals Against RBI's Gold Loan Restrictions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Union government to reconsider proposed RBI restrictions on gold-backed agricultural loans. He warns these could hinder rural credit in Tamil Nadu and beyond, affecting small farmers. Stalin emphasizes the importance of gold as collateral amid practical rural credit challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:42 IST
Stalin Appeals Against RBI's Gold Loan Restrictions
Chief Minister M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made a direct appeal to the Union government to reconsider new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directives, which propose restrictions on using gold as collateral for agricultural loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Stalin asserts these changes could disrupt rural credit systems in the state.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Stalin argued for maintaining gold-backed loans, citing their crucial role for small and marginal farmers lacking formal documentation. He warned that such restrictions could drive borrowers towards informal moneylenders with high interest rates, exacerbating financial struggles.

Stalin's concerns extend to potential obstacles in meeting seasonal agricultural expenses, which could impact productivity and rural economic cycles. The Chief Minister called for a balanced regulatory approach that preserves financial accessibility while ensuring credit discipline, urging the RBI to reconsider their position.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025