Monsoon Magic: Dehradun Relishes Relief from Rainfall

Dehradun residents experienced much-needed respite from warm and humid conditions as a fresh surge of rainfall revitalized the city on Wednesday. The showers added a monsoon sheen to landmarks like the famous Clock Tower and Rajpur Road, with light to moderate rain sweeping across the city through the afternoon.

Commuters embraced the pleasant weather shift, donning umbrellas and raincoats, while the city's greenery appeared rejuvenated. The rainfall not only cleared the dust-laden air but also marginally lowered temperatures, prompting both locals and tourists to enjoy the atmospheric changes by flocking to streets and cafes.

The India Meteorological Department predicts above-normal monsoon rainfall in India for 2025, raising the forecast to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average. This positive projection is expected to bolster the country's economic sectors, including agriculture, although it raises concerns about potential flooding and related risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)