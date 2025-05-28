Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Mega Policy 2025: Paving the Path for Industrial Revolution

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces the Mega Industrial and Investment Policy-2025 to enhance capital investment, economic growth, and job opportunities in the state. The policy focuses on creating a desirable ecosystem for large-scale industries, offering financial incentives and capital subsidies to attract national and international investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:13 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the ambitious Mega Industrial and Investment Policy-2025. This forward-thinking policy aims to revitalize the state's economic landscape by fostering a competitive environment for both national and international capital investments.

The Mega Policy-2025 seeks to streamline the investment process, ensuring a seamless experience for large manufacturing enterprises. The policy promises to boost economic growth and job creation by cultivating a conducive ecosystem for substantial capital investments. Enterprises eager to benefit from this initiative must apply via the single window portal to access financial incentives tailored for large enterprise investments.

Offering classified categories based on permanent capital investments, the policy covers Large, Ultra Large, Mega, and Ultra Mega enterprises, with varying investment thresholds and employment benchmarks. These categories are subject to specific time frames for capital deployment, ranging from 3 to 7 years. Moreover, the policy provides for a noteworthy capital subsidy, structured to incentivize enterprises over 8 to 15 years, alongside additional benefits for establishments in hilly areas. As Uttarakhand gears up for an industrial resurgence, this policy stands as a testament to the state's commitment to economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

