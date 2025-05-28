Iran and U.S. Inch Closer to Breakthrough on Nuclear Deal

Iran has signaled a willingness to pause its uranium enrichment if the United States agrees to release billions in frozen Iranian funds and acknowledges Iran's right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes. According to Iranian officials close to the negotiations, a political understanding could soon be reached if Washington meets Tehran's conditions.

Under this proposal, Iran would halt enrichment for a year and convert part of its enriched stock into fuel for civilian use. This move aims to break a deadlock after multiple rounds of negotiations between Iran and U.S. diplomats. However, Iran firmly rejects dismantling its nuclear program, calling such demands an attack on its sovereignty.

Despite skepticism from Western diplomats, who demand more verifiable commitments from Iran, the prospect of a political agreement could ease tensions and enable more comprehensive negotiations. However, lifting of U.S. sanctions remains a contentious point, with Tehran demanding immediate relief to bolster its struggling economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)