Tragic Loss: Two Bihar STF Officers Die in Road Accident
Two Bihar STF officers, Mukund Murari and Vikas Kumar, lost their lives in a road accident while on duty. Their vehicle overturned on a highway in Madhya Pradesh. Another officer, Jeevdhari Kumar, is critically injured and receiving treatment in Indore. An investigation into the incident is underway.
In a tragic incident confirmed by authorities on Thursday, two officers of the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) lost their lives in a road accident while performing official duties. Sub Inspector Mukund Murari and JC/1148 Vikas Kumar were involved in a fatal accident on the National Highway in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, when their vehicle overturned.
The accident, which occurred on Wednesday morning as they were heading to Gujarat, seriously injured officer JC/1030 Jeevdhari Kumar, who is currently receiving treatment at Indore's Super Speciality Hospital. Authorities have coordinated efforts with senior police officers in Ratlam and Indore to ensure proper care for all the injured.
On May 27, the officers, part of a special Bihar STF team, left for Surat with governmental clearance to apprehend notorious criminals. An investigation into the accident, which claimed two lives and left another officer critically injured, remains ongoing.
