Left Menu

Empowering Farmers for a Developed India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the need for farmers to boost their income eightfold to achieve a developed India. He encouraged farmers to move beyond traditional agriculture by venturing into agro-based industries and animal husbandry, thus playing a crucial role in the nation's food processing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:05 IST
Empowering Farmers for a Developed India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the crucial role of farmers in achieving a developed India, urging them to diversify their income sources.

During a tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh, Dhankhar suggested that increasing farmers' income eightfold was key to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, or a developed nation.

He encouraged farmers to engage in animal husbandry and agro-based industries, highlighting the potential for significant economic impact within the food processing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025