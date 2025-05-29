Empowering Farmers for a Developed India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the crucial role of farmers in achieving a developed India, urging them to diversify their income sources.

During a tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh, Dhankhar suggested that increasing farmers' income eightfold was key to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, or a developed nation.

He encouraged farmers to engage in animal husbandry and agro-based industries, highlighting the potential for significant economic impact within the food processing sector.

