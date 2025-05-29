Empowering Farmers for a Developed India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the need for farmers to boost their income eightfold to achieve a developed India. He encouraged farmers to move beyond traditional agriculture by venturing into agro-based industries and animal husbandry, thus playing a crucial role in the nation's food processing sector.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the crucial role of farmers in achieving a developed India, urging them to diversify their income sources.
During a tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh, Dhankhar suggested that increasing farmers' income eightfold was key to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, or a developed nation.
He encouraged farmers to engage in animal husbandry and agro-based industries, highlighting the potential for significant economic impact within the food processing sector.
