Police Battle with Notorious Gang Sharpshooter Ends in Fatality in Hapur

A high-stakes encounter in Hapur led to the death of Naveen Kumar, a notorious sharpshooter affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The operation, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police's Special Cell, resulted in injuries to two police personnel.

Reports indicate that Kumar was wanted in multiple cases, including murder, and had over 20 criminal charges against him. Officials revealed that the criminal was involved in a murder case tied to the Farsh Bazar area in Delhi and was associated with serious offenses under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The engaging operation follows a May encounter when criminal Bhupendra Gwalah was similarly apprehended in Jhansi. Allegedly possessing a stolen battery and unmarked motorcycle, Gwalah also aimed shots at police. The ongoing crackdown on organized crime reflects intensified law enforcement efforts across the region.