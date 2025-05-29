Left Menu

India's Record-Breaking Wheat and Rice Harvest Boosts Food Security

India is set to produce a record 117.5 million metric tons of wheat by 2025, surpassing earlier forecasts due to greater planting of high-yield seeds. The country's rice production will also reach a new high, contributing to a total food grain production of 354 million tons, bolstering domestic and export capabilities.

  • Country:
  • India

India's wheat production is on track to hit an unprecedented 117.5 million metric tons by June 2025, beating the March forecast of 115.4 million tons. This surge is attributed to farmers increasing the acreage of high-yield crops due to favorable pricing.

In contrast, a prominent industry group estimates the crop to be 6.25% lower than government predictions. Meanwhile, India's rice output is poised to reach 149 million metric tons, over last year's 137.8 million tons.

The expected boom in wheat and rice yields will push total food grain output to a record 354 million tons, up from 332.3 million tons in the previous year. This abundance ensures India will fulfill domestic wheat demand without imports, calming fears of a dependency on foreign supply and potentially keeping global prices stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

