Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Tiranga Yatra, Questions Political Motivations

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses the BJP of misusing the Tricolour's glory during Tiranga Yatra. He also criticizes the ED's probe against Congress leaders as baseless. Gehlot highlights BJP's discomfort with Congress questioning Operation Sindoor, suspecting attempts to suppress the National Herald's revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:16 IST
Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing critique, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misappropriating the symbolic significance of the Tricolour during their recently held Tiranga Yatra. Gehlot alleges that BJP leaders have failed to honor the Tricolour's legacy, even pointing to their historical reluctance to hoist it at their Nagpur headquarters.

The Tiranga Yatra, launched by the BJP on May 13, aims to celebrate the valor of Indian soldiers and increase public awareness about the recent success of Operation Sindoor. This operation, launched in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam, saw Indian forces striking terror infrastructure in Pakistan, eliminating over 100 militants.

Gehlot further lambasted what he perceives as deliberate, baseless probes by the Enforcement Directorate against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi concerning the National Herald case. He suggests the BJP is apprehensive about the revival of the National Herald, fearing it might amplify Congress-aligned views, contrasting with BJP's ideological stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

