DRDO Chief Urges Indian Industry to Amplify R&D Investment for Defence Innovations

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat has called upon the Indian industry to significantly elevate its investments in research and development (R&D) in a bid to bolster the nation's indigenous defence capabilities. Currently, India allocates 5% of its Defence budget to R&D, but Kamat announced that the Raksha Mantri has pledged a gradual increase to 10% over the next five years.

In his address at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Kamat emphasized the necessity of advancing R&D to prepare for future conflicts. "You can't afford to fight future wars with past technologies," he stated, urging for significant domestic investment. He lauded the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor and commended the Indian industry's contribution to defence equipment production.

Kamat underscored the urgency of adopting emerging technologies to develop next-generation systems, acknowledging that India is not yet a leading R&D nation. He expressed optimism that enhanced R&D efforts will amplify defence exports and fortify India's security posture, aligning with the nation's broader economic aspirations to become a developed country by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)