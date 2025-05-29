Clean Energy Crisis: Billions in Investments Stalled Amid Political Turmoil

In a stunning revelation, more than USD 14 billion in clean energy investments across the US have been either cancelled or postponed this year. According to recent analysis, this setback aligns with fears surrounding President Donald Trump's pending legislative measures, marking a potential blow to domestic progress in renewable energy sectors like solar, wind, and electric vehicles.

The ripple effects of a recently passed House Republican tax bill threatening clean energy credits have stoked industry-wide apprehension, according to nonpartisan group E2. Their findings, in collaboration with Atlas Public Policy, estimate these disruptions have also resulted in the loss of 10,000 new jobs, underscoring the critical economic impact.

Crucially, the tax incentives supported by the 2022 climate law under the Biden administration aimed to accelerate renewable technology production. However, Republican-led efforts to dismantle those benefits could upend ongoing initiatives, causing industry advocates to warn against the broader implications for the nation's clean energy objectives and its competitive stance on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)