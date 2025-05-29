Naidu Sets the Stage for Economic Dialogue at CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to deliver a significant keynote address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, scheduled for May 30 in New Delhi. His arrival in the capital is anticipated on Thursday night.

Chief Minister Naidu's address will be central to the summit, themed 'Building Trust: India Moment, Global Imperative, Growth & Development.' This gathering aims to unite India's leading policymakers, industry magnates, and thinkers to influence the nation's economic direction.

Additionally, during a special plenary session entitled 'Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability: The Andhra Pradesh Blueprint,' Naidu will elaborate on the state's initiatives under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. He will emphasize strategies for rapid economic growth, inclusive development, and an emphasis on innovation. The session is set for May 30, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, at the Taj Palace Hotel. (ANI)