Left Menu

Naidu Sets the Stage for Economic Dialogue at CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will address the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi. He will discuss the state's Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, focusing on economic growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:43 IST
Naidu Sets the Stage for Economic Dialogue at CII Summit
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to deliver a significant keynote address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, scheduled for May 30 in New Delhi. His arrival in the capital is anticipated on Thursday night.

Chief Minister Naidu's address will be central to the summit, themed 'Building Trust: India Moment, Global Imperative, Growth & Development.' This gathering aims to unite India's leading policymakers, industry magnates, and thinkers to influence the nation's economic direction.

Additionally, during a special plenary session entitled 'Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability: The Andhra Pradesh Blueprint,' Naidu will elaborate on the state's initiatives under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. He will emphasize strategies for rapid economic growth, inclusive development, and an emphasis on innovation. The session is set for May 30, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, at the Taj Palace Hotel. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025