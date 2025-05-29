Left Menu

China's Safety Call: Lessons from Recent Incidents

China's Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for heightened vigilance in production safety following recent incidents, including a chemical plant explosion in Shandong. Authorities are urged to focus on industries like firefighting, hazardous chemicals, and mining.

China's Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Thursday emphasized the importance of learning from recent incidents and maintaining vigilance in production safety, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.

He highlighted the need for special attention in critical industries, including firefighting, hazardous chemicals, gas, mining, transportation, and construction.

His remarks came during a production safety event following a tragic explosion at a chemical plant in Shandong province that resulted in at least five fatalities and left six individuals missing.

