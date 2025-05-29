Power Struggle: Business Owners Protest Rising Electricity Costs in Kosovo

In a significant demonstration, hundreds of business owners took to the streets of Pristina, Kosovo's capital, on Thursday. The protest aimed at opposing a new regulatory mandate requiring them to procure electricity from the open market, a shift that could lead to a tripling of power costs.

Announced by the energy regulator in March, the mandate affects companies with more than 50 workers or an annual turnover exceeding 10 million euros. Businesses fear that the removal of government subsidies, which historically kept power costs low, would harm their profitability.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti remained firm, arguing that delaying the mandate would shift costs to household consumers. Despite the protests, the government sees this change as a step towards market liberalization, a key condition for Kosovo's EU membership aspirations.