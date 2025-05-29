Left Menu

Syria Teams with Qatar's UCC for $7 Billion Power Projects

Syria has partnered with an international consortium led by Qatar's UCC Holding to embark on significant power generation projects. This venture, valued at $7 billion in foreign investment, aims to develop four combined-cycle gas turbine plants and a 1,000 MW solar power plant in southern Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:47 IST
Syria Teams with Qatar's UCC for $7 Billion Power Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria has entered into a pivotal agreement with an international consortium spearheaded by Qatar's UCC Holding. The deal, announced on Thursday, intends to bolster Syria's power grid through significant foreign investment.

The consortium plans to establish four combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants, collectively providing 4,000 megawatts of power capacity. Additionally, an innovative 1,000 MW solar power facility is set to rise in southern Syria to diversify energy resources.

With an investment sum reaching approximately $7 billion, this memorandum of understanding marks a major step in reinvigorating Syria's energy infrastructure and fostering international collaboration in the region.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025