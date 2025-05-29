Syria Teams with Qatar's UCC for $7 Billion Power Projects

Syria has entered into a pivotal agreement with an international consortium spearheaded by Qatar's UCC Holding. The deal, announced on Thursday, intends to bolster Syria's power grid through significant foreign investment.

The consortium plans to establish four combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants, collectively providing 4,000 megawatts of power capacity. Additionally, an innovative 1,000 MW solar power facility is set to rise in southern Syria to diversify energy resources.

With an investment sum reaching approximately $7 billion, this memorandum of understanding marks a major step in reinvigorating Syria's energy infrastructure and fostering international collaboration in the region.