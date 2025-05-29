Syria Teams with Qatar's UCC for $7 Billion Power Projects
Syria has partnered with an international consortium led by Qatar's UCC Holding to embark on significant power generation projects. This venture, valued at $7 billion in foreign investment, aims to develop four combined-cycle gas turbine plants and a 1,000 MW solar power plant in southern Syria.
Syria has entered into a pivotal agreement with an international consortium spearheaded by Qatar's UCC Holding. The deal, announced on Thursday, intends to bolster Syria's power grid through significant foreign investment.
The consortium plans to establish four combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants, collectively providing 4,000 megawatts of power capacity. Additionally, an innovative 1,000 MW solar power facility is set to rise in southern Syria to diversify energy resources.
With an investment sum reaching approximately $7 billion, this memorandum of understanding marks a major step in reinvigorating Syria's energy infrastructure and fostering international collaboration in the region.
