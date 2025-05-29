Left Menu

Mother Fights for Daughter's Education Amidst Domestic Abuse Battle

In Mathura, a woman has filed a domestic violence case against her husband and in-laws, alleging abuse over her wish for her daughter to continue education past Class 10. Rani Saini claims enduring harassment since her 2008 marriage, escalating recently with threats and physical assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:15 IST
In Mathura, a woman named Rani Saini has taken a bold stand by filing a domestic violence case against her husband and in-laws. She claims that her husband, Hemant, and his family subjected her to physical and verbal abuse in response to her desire to see their daughter continue her education beyond Class 10. The case highlights ongoing issues of gender and educational rights.

According to police reports, Saini has endured harassment since marrying Hemant in 2008. The situation recently escalated on May 21 when her request for her daughter's further education was met with violence and threats from Hemant and his family. This case raises significant questions about the social dynamics in rural India concerning women's rights and education.

The local authorities, led by Vrindavan police station's SHO Prashant Kapil, are investigating the allegations. The case underscores a critical intersection of domestic violence and the struggle for educational rights within familial setups. It sheds light on the broader societal challenges faced by women advocating for education and against domestic abuse.

