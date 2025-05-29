Nvidia Drives Market Rally Amid Court Ruling Against Trump Tariffs

Wall Street is poised for a positive trading session as investors react to a significant court ruling and strong earnings from AI leader Nvidia.

Nvidia shares soared 5.6% in premarket trading following a report of a 69% surge in quarterly sales, driven by customers securing AI chips ahead of U.S. export restrictions to China. Despite the impressive sales, Nvidia cautioned that new measures might reduce its current-quarter sales by up to $8 billion.

Investor sentiment received an additional boost as a U.S. court invalidated most tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, although some industry-specific tariffs remain unaffected. The ruling can still be challenged in appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)