Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Empowering Haryana Farmers with Innovation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan to connect farmers with new technologies and government schemes for agricultural development. This campaign aims to empower farmers with knowledge, making them policy participants and innovation partners for a developed India.

Updated: 29-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:25 IST
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Kurukshetra, kicking off a state-level campaign aimed at transforming the agricultural sector.

The initiative seeks to educate farmers on scientific techniques and connect them with government schemes, with the goal of making them active participants in policy and innovation.

In a significant outreach effort, more than 2,000 teams will directly engage with 1.5 crore farmers, addressing challenges such as climate change and market demands. This comprehensive approach aims to usher in a new era of self-reliance and prosperity for India's farmers.

