Jammu & Kashmir: Coordinated Action Urged After Pahalgam Attack
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the need for the Jammu and Kashmir government, the Union Government, and the Lieutenant Governor's office to coordinate for securing tourists. RJD MP Manoj Jha supported this, advocating for an open dialogue to prioritize the territory's safety.
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has brought to the forefront the need for better coordination between Jammu and Kashmir's elected officials, the Union Government, and the Lieutenant Governor's office, as emphasized by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He reiterated that tourist security should be the top priority.
RJD MP Manoj Jha urged the Centre to engage in open discussions about Jammu and Kashmir's security concerns. Highlighting the significance of a cooperative approach between the three power centres, he pointed out that the region remains impacted by the deadly attack that claimed 26 lives.
In response to the violence, Chief Minister Abdullah has initiated efforts to restore normalcy. He directed local schools and colleges to resume excursions and urged the education minister to encourage visits to key tourist spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, aiming to revitalize tourism through strategic initiatives.
