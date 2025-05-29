Historic Support? BJP vs Congress on Farmers' MSP Saga

In a robust defense of the Modi administration's agricultural policies, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of spreading misinformation regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) program. Chouhan emphasized the government's historic allocation of Rs 23 lakh crore as compared to the Congress-led UPA's Rs 7 lakh crore allocation over a decade.

Pointing to significant policy advancements under the BJP regime, Chouhan credited the government with enhancing farmer income, promoting new technologies, and ensuring diversity in agricultural practices. He countered Congress's allegations, branding them as false and suggesting the opposition was out of touch with the rural populace.

The minister highlighted the increased MSP rates, providing an example of paddy, which rose from Rs 1,310 per quintal in 2013-14 to Rs 2,369 under the current government. Chouhan asserted this reflects the administration's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and boosting their economic viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)