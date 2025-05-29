Homicide Trial of Maradona's Medical Team Invalidated

The trial of Diego Maradona's medical team, accused of negligence in relation to the iconic soccer player's death, has been declared invalid, as reported by Argentine media sources.

Maradona, the legendary figure who famously led Argentina to World Cup glory, passed away in 2020, evoking widespread grief and prompting inquiries into his medical care.

Details surrounding the invalidation of the trial remain unclear, as the Argentine judicial system grapples with the aftermath of Maradona's death and its implications on those responsible for his health management.